Birmingham airport to be turned into coronavirus mortuary for 12,000 bodies

With the UK death toll from the deadly coronavirus hitting more than 750 fatalities, West Midlands police are mulling over turning Birmingham airport into a temporary COVID-19 mortuary site for 12,000 bodies.

England’s West Midlands region is considered a coronavirus hotspot with 122 deaths reported so far.

The airport is next to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) that has already been discussed as a possible location for a temporary field hospital.

Senior Birmingham Coroner Louise Hunt said, “We understand that it is a very difficult time for everyone and we will do all that we can to make sure bereaved families understand what is happening to their loved ones and to release them for funeral as soon as we can.”

This new site could accommodate all deaths across the West Midlands.

A spokesperson for the airport, “We have been in discussions with the authorities and we will of course co-operate to find a suitable location and help where we can to support the fight back against this pandemic.”

Deputy leader of Sandwell Council Wasim Ali said: “In reality, we have to prepare for the worst as local councils.

“We’ve seen the numbers of deaths just keep rising. If it does get to that point, we have to be prepared.

“It’s a big logistics operation, so we have to take that decision to start the planning.”

He added: “We really don’t want to have to use it, but if we do, then it’ll be available.”

Mr Ali said a plan is needed because municipal mortuaries could run out of space.

Assistant Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine from West Midlands Police chairs the Strategic Co-ordination Group (SCG) which oversees the multi-agency response:

“The SCG – made up of key agencies across West Midlands and Warwickshire – convenes every day to manage the multi-agency response to coronavirus. The temporary mortuary is just one example of how we are all working together to best serve our local people.”

