Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing the 143rd birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammmad Iqbal, the Poet of the East, with national zeal and fervour today.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary where a contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed guard duties at the mausoleum. Pakistan Navy’s Station Commander, Commodore Naimatullah, was the chief guest.

In connection with his birth anniversary, special programmes will be organised today by political, social and cultural organisations in order to pay tribute to the national poet.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot, Punjab in 1877 AD. He received his early education in the traditional maktab and went to Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matric exams.

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Government College, Lahore in 1897and secured his Masters Degree two years later. He was appointed as a lecturer of history, philosophy and English in Lahore’s Oriental College.

Allama Iqbal conceived of the idea of Pakistan and used poetry to motivate the Muslims, especially the youth of the sub-continent in their struggle against their British rulers and their demand for a separate homeland.

Unfortunately, he did not live to see the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims come true and passed away on April 21, 1938.

Comments

comments