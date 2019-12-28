KARACHI: A recent Closed Circuit Camera Footage (CCTV) revealed an ingenious plan being undertaken by robbers in Karachi who pose as friendly neighbors, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The video acquired by ARY shows a gang of four individuals involved in robbing houses in the posh areas of the metropolis by masquerading as neighbors who brought over food to your house as a good gesture.

In their most recent attempt which was caught on camera, the door of the house they intended to rob was knocked on with a plate of piping hot Biryani by one of the robbers who had the plate of rice covered with the other one.

Once the door was answered the male of the house answered it and received the Biryani from the robber.

The door which had an auto-locking system on it was shut, the robber bided his time till the male came back to return the plates, the robber was inquired over his whereabouts and who the Biryani was from, he failed to give convincing answers and tried to force his way inside, the person on the other side overpowered him and the door remained locked.

Three of the four-member group were on standby besides their motorbikes as one of them tried his luck with the idea, once they saw that their plan had failed and the door was locked, they ran away from the scene.

