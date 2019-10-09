BISE Lahore announces Intermediate part 1 results for 2019
LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced the annual examination results for Intermediate Part 1, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
53% of the students that appeared for the annual examinations, passed, announced the spokesman for BISE.
The education boards of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of 1st-year annual Examination 2019 today.