BISE Lahore announces new date for intermediate exams

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE Lahore) on Monday announced a new schedule for intermediate part-II exams, ARY News reported.

As per the new schedule, the intermediate part-II exams now will start from July 10.

Education boards in Punjab earlier announced schedules for matric and intermediate examinations in the province from June 26.

According to date sheets issued by the Punjab boards committee last week, the matric part II examinations will commence from July 14 and continue till August 05,

The education board had earlier announced that examinations of intermediate part II would begin from June 26 and continue until July 12.

The federal government last week announced to conduct examinations of all classes and cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

