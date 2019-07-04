Bishops delegation hands over Rs5.6m cheque to PM for dam fund

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Bishops led by a member of the National Assembly, Jamshed Thomas called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Thursday.

The delegation comprised Archbishop Joseph Arshad, President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Archbishop of Lahore, Bishop Benny Travas, Bishop of Multan, Bishop Inderias Rehmat, Bishop-Elect of Faisalabad and John Phillip.

Issues concerning the Christian community came under discussion.

The delegation also presented a cheque worth Rs5.65 million to the prime minister for the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund on behalf of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Conference.

The amount is a contribution from 07 Catholic Dioceses in Pakistan (Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hyderabad and Quetta).

Comments

comments