BISP providing financial assistance to 2.2 mn students

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) under the umbrella of Waseela-e-Taleem programme has enrolled around 2.2 million primary school children in fifty districts across the country, said sources.

According to an official of BISP, the programme was developed to financially support the primary education of four to twelve years old children for their enrolments and retention.

He said that each beneficiary child received a cash transfer of Rs750 per quarter upon meeting the admission verification and attendance requirement.

The programme was likely to be extended to fifty more districts thereby increasing the number of districts to one hundred across the country, the official added.

Earlier, then minister for information Fawad Chaudhry had clarified on April 1 that the government did not intend to rename the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), bringing a controversy over the government’s reported move to remove Benazir Bhutto’s name from the social protection programme to an end.



“BISP will continue alongside Ehsas programme,” the minister had said while speaking to the media here.

