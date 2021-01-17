Man offers cash prize to find hard disk carrying Bitcoins worth millions    

A man in the United Kingdom (UK) unintentionally threw away a hard drive that contained Bitcoins in 2013 without realizing that it could become a loss of millions of Euros to him.

According to details, James Howells, a 35-year-old IT worker from Newport in the UK, claimed he unintentionally threw away a hard disk that contained 7,500 units of cryptocurrency in 2013.

The value of Bitcoin wasn’t very high back then as it only cost within the hundreds of thousands of pounds mark.

However, in the current situation where the crypto-currency has witnessed an unprecedented surge, the same unites has reached a value of nearly £230 million.

After realizing his mistake, Howells approached the Newport City Council to search its landfill site, however, it has been seven years since he had sought permission.

The man has also offered cash prizes to anyone who can find the dumped hard drive.

As of now, he has managed to get the support of a hedge fund that is likely to finance his excavation plans. However, he is still seeking permission from the city council to search the landfill site.

