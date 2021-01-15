Bizarre delivery addresses doing rounds on social media

A bizarre photo of a delivery address doing rounds on social media is unfortunately fake, however, its original version is also as funny as the fake one.

According to details, the photograph showed an Indian online store, Flipkart delivery packet addressed to a person named Salim Lala.

I cant stop laughing pic.twitter.com/W4hHEkAbQV — jeevandayni (@jeevandayni) January 13, 2021



Instead of an address, the customer supposedly left instructions for the delivery executive – requesting that they reach a certain shop and ask for him.

“Pasha bhai ki dukhan kan aake puchlo, Salim Lala kidhar rehte, seedha ghar tak lake chodte (Ask for Salim Lala at Pasha Bhai’s shop, they’ll drop you right at the doorstep),” the text in the address column reads. It mentioned the city as Hyderabad.

The picture has gone viral with over 17,000 likes and shared 2600 times besides also including funny comments from the users of the micro-blogging site.

Here is a similar one 😂 pic.twitter.com/prjezSTQbg — Arshad ⚪ (@CoorgRocker) January 13, 2021



Users in the comments section of the post later pointed out that the photo was fake while sharing the original content, which was as full of laughing stock as was the fake one.

The real picture was on social media since July 2020 and was addressed to Udayveer Shaktawat in Kota, Rajasthan. It reads “Mandir ke samne aate hi phone laaga lena mein aa jaunga (Reach the temple and call me, I’ll come pick it up).”

