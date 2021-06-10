LAHORE: In a bizarre incident, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a tax notice in the name of a citizen who had passed away in 2014, ARY News reported.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) today suspended the operation of the tax notice. Justice Mohammad Raheel Kamran Sheikh of the LHC took up a writ petition filed by Farhan Gul who challenged the FBR notice.

The court directed the Federal Board of Revenue’s Inland Revenue chief commissioner and other respondents to file their response to the petition by next hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated before the court that his client’s father had passed away on November 29, 2014.

Nevertheless, the Inland Revenue department served a notice in the name of the petitioner’s deceased father for recovery of Rs800,000 tax on June 30, 2019, he said.

