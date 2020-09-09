A log packed with a strange sea creature identified as ‘gooseneck barnacles’ was washed ashore on a beach in the UK. They are said to be one of the most expensive sea creatures one can buy.

A log covered with strange sea creatures washed up on a beach in the UK and they are worth a fortune. The creatures were spotted by Martyn Green and his family when they were near Caernarfon in North Wales for a weekend getaway.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the family came across them, they thought it was a massive piece of driftwood. A closer inspection, however, helped them realise that the log was covered with strange tentacled creatures in shells.

“My wife Gemma, she found it. We were walking on the beach and she called us and said, ‘Come back, look at this.’ We went and had a look and it looked like something not of this world. It was quite an attraction for the locals,” Martyn told Liverpool Echo.

Martyn did a quick Google search to find out more about the creatures. He said that they are called Gooseneck Barnacles. They are a rare specimen that is considered a delicacy in Portugal and Spain.

He said that the Gooseneck Barnacles are one of the most expensive sea creatures that one can buy. “From looking on Google I think it’s about £25 each they go for, and on the log, there were probably about 2,000 of them,” he said.

Read: Crocodile races with speedboat, video goes viral

He shared photos and video of the log covered with gooseneck barnacles on Facebook.

Know how you all love things weird and wonderful. This gooseneck barnacle covered log washed up on a Welsh beach yesterday. So rare. Mesmerising to watch. Gemma Green Posted by Martyn Green on Sunday, September 6, 2020

He didn’t disclose the exact spot where he found these unusual creatures in order to keep people from flocking to the location and destroying it.

People online were amazed to see the photos and videos which are now doing rounds on social media. One user said, “It’s weird but interesting.” Another wrote, “Amazing to watch, quite spooky.”

Comments

comments