Bizarre: Woman drives car with swarm of bees, photo goes viral

A picture of a woman driving a car filled with a swarm of bees has created quite a buzz on the internet.

The unnamed woman was snapped driving bee-filled Toyata Prius in Alabama on March 19.

The picture appears to show a wooden hive in the car’s back seat, with thousands of bees filling the vehicle’s interior and windows. But, the woman seemed to be completely unperturbed by the bees.

Some eyewitnesses said that the woman was actually having a conversation on the phone while the bees buzzed around her.

Jocelyn Jordan, saw the rare sight and took a photo. She shared the photo with the caption: “What in the world??”

When the picture went viral, many wondered if it’s real. Jordan, responding to comments, said it’s true and was witnessed the outrageous scene outside EastChase Mall in Montgomery.

“She was just chatting in her phone like all was normal. I honked at her when I was behind her thinking I’d save till I realized they were crawling all in her front seat too,” Jordan wrote.

“I understand the hives have to be transported, but surely there’s a way to keep them contained!” she added.

