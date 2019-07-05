Bizenjo asks opposition to revisit decision of de-seating Senate chairman

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday asked opposition parties to revisit their decision of moving a resolution in Senate to de-seat its chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a statement, Bizenjo, who is also acting governor of the province, said Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman was a gift for Balochistan, which strengthened the federation and brought an end to a sense of deprivation among the people of the province.

He said Sanjrani had been impartial in his running the upper house of Parliament. His de-seating would send a negative message to the people of Balochistan, which would result in deepening the sense of deprivation among them instead of ending it, he added.

Earlier, the opposition parties’ Rahbar Committee, which includes representatives of nine opposition parities, met in federal capital.

It picked Akram Khan Durrani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl as its convener for two months.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Durrani said the opposition had formally agreed to de-seat the Senate chairman.

