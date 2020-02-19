BJP lawmaker among seven accused in UP rape case

An Indian Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravindra Nath Tripathi from the ruling political party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been booked over charges of repeatedly raping a woman along with six others in 2017.

According to the media reports, a case filed by a 40-year-old woman on February 10 nominated seven persons including Ravindra Nath Tripathi, a BJP lawmaker from Bhadohi, for raping her over a month in 2017.

The affected women alleged that the BJP leader along with his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for one month and she was subjected to rape multiple times, a police officer told Indian media.

The complainant has also claimed that she was forced to undergo abortion after she got pregnant.

Media reports said that Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma has been tasked to investigate into the allegations and a case was filed against the seven accused persons at city police station after submission of a probe report.

Police official has also told media that the woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.

