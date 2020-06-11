BASS RIVER, New Jersey: A state trooper reportedly fatally shot dead an unarmed black man from New York after a traffic stop on the Garden State Parkway while the horrible incident was recorded on the dashcam of the vehicle.

The incident took place last month where 28-year-old Maurice Gordon, a black man from Poughkeepsie, had reportedly been shot dead by a New Jersey state trooper by firing his handgun six times after a traffic stop.

The trooper was identified for the first time on Monday as Sergeant Randall Wetzel, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to reports, about a dozen audio and video recordings of the last month’s incident emerged which sparked an investigation by the state attorney general.

The latest probe will lead the case to be presented to a grand jury under a 2019 law aimed at holding law enforcement accountable, said reports.

Comments

comments