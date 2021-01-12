An old terrifying video has reappeared online showing a fierce battle between a black panther and a South American green anaconda, which is the biggest snake in the world.

The terrifying video of a black panther dragging a giant anaconda out of the water was shared on Twitter by Biodiversidade Brasileira.

“Very rare record of a jaguar fighting an anaconda,” the video is captioned.

Registro raríssimo de uma onça-pintada lutando com uma sucuri. pic.twitter.com/bQPGu9Cutn — Biodiversidade Brasileira (@BiodiversidadeB) January 5, 2021

In the video making rounds on social media, a black panther, also known as the jaguar, can be seen pulling an anaconda out of a shallow water body.

The viral video has garnered more than 0.6 million views.

Anacondas can weigh up to 130 kg and are very fast in water. One of the heaviest snakes in the world, they are slow on land and hence they live in or near water bodies.

Watch complete video here:

