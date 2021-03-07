Horrific Video: Black panther attacks street dog

NEW DELHI: In a horrific incident, a black panther attacked a street dog and took it away in India.

In a bone-chilling video, the black panther can be seen walking along a path near a mountainous region. Just a few seconds after the panther goes out of sight, a dog’s loud scream is heard and it becomes obvious that the panther has attacked its prey.

They may be Black, that doesn’t make them any different. They are still leopards.

Here a Black Panther visits a fringe habitation and lifts a dog, which is said to be their favourite prey.pic.twitter.com/wpA5UVWcjM — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) March 3, 2021

The panther returns with the dog in his mouth and was seen escaping from the area. The short clip has gone viral on social media with over 23,000 views. It was shared on Twitter by Sudha Ramen.

Ramen said in the caption of her post, “They may be Black, that doesn’t make them any different. They are still leopards. Here a Black Panther visits a fringe habitation and lifts a dog, which is said to be their favourite prey.’

