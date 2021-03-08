Black panther, leopard get into a face-off, video goes viral

A horrific encounter between two wild cats was recorded on camera in India’s Kabini wildlife sanctuary.

In the video that went viral on social media, a ferocious black panther and a leopard can be seen sitting on higher branches of a tree.

Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wild life sanctuary — another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface! Video credit: Vijay Prabhu. pic.twitter.com/151Ip1bMGz — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) March 6, 2021

While the leopard was on one end of it, the panther was on the other. For the better part of the 54-second clip, both of them are eyeing each other. After some time, both of them attack each other.

However, it ends with the conflict and does not tell what happened in the end.

Nandan Nilekani posted the video on his Twitter page that got all the attention on the internet. He said that he recorded the video during a trip to the famous Kabini wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka, Times Now News reported.

Nilekani captioned the video as, “Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wildlife sanctuary — another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface! In the end, he gave the video credits to a man named Vijay Prabhu.”

