‘Black sheep’ would not be tolerated in police dept: IGP Punjab

LAHORE: Taking notice of the death of suspects due to alleged police torture, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz has decided to launch a crackdown against ‘black sheep’ in Punjab police department, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The IGP Punjab, in a video message, has said that the investigation has been launched against the police officials and justice will be served.

اختیارات سے تجاوز کرنے والے اور قانون ہاتھ میں لینے والی کالی بھیڑوں کی محکمہ پولیس میں کوئی جگہ نہیں ہے۔آئی جی پنجاب کیپٹن (ر) عارف نوازخان pic.twitter.com/5hpHn8CWyf — Punjab Police Official (@OFFICIALDPRPP) September 3, 2019

He further said that the majority of police officers were doing good work and also sacrificing their lives, but some ‘black sheep’ in the department are wasting their efforts.

The IGP ordered Additional IG Internal Accountability to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours and take strict legal and departmental action against the responsible persons without any delay.

As per directions of the IG Punjab, Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar with his team were investigating the facts, while a case has been registered against six officials on an application of a brother of the murdered person.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took note of recent deaths of suspects in police custody and ordered strict action against those responsible for such incidents.

Expressing anger over incidents of custodial deaths, the chief minister directed the Punjab police chief to take stern departmental action against the police officers found responsible for deaths of accused in their custody.

He warned that the relevant superintendent of police (SP) will be held responsible if any such incident occurs in future.

