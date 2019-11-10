‘Blacklisted’ US woman lands in Islamabad, protests deportation

ISLAMABAD: An American woman with her name being on a blacklist landed at the Islamabad airport on Sunday.

Murray Maude, aged 80, flew in from Manchester via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-702.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration officers intercepted the elderly woman for being on the blacklist.

Upon being informed of her deportation, she refused to fly back to the USA and started screaming.

She laid down on the floor of the airport in protest and insisted that she be allowed to stay in the country.

When contacted, officials of the US embassy in Islamabad reached the airport and tried to prevail upon the woman but to no avail.

Sources say she had arrived in Pakistan on a six-month visa back in 2001 but stayed put despite her visa having expired. She returned to her home country in 2013, due to which she was put on the blacklist by FIA.

A spokesperson for the national flag carrier said the woman would be sent back via the airline’s Manchester-bound flight on Monday. Airport officials, in the meantime, are providing her all the facilities.

