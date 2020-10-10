BAHAWALPUR: Police have arrested a gang involved in blackmailing citizens by intimidating them with registration of rape cases in police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police have arrested a gang of five members namely Azhar, Adnan and others, involved in blackmailing people with the help of young women to fetch money from their victims, District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur said in a media briefing.

“The gang has plundered several lacs of rupees from citizens by filing 16 cases in police against them,” the DPO said.

“The blackmailing gang have police employees, police volunteers and lawyers at their pay roll,” the police officer disclosed.

The Police employees and others involved in blackmailing ring will be made example for others, the DPO said.

The accused were also involved in forgery, kidnapping and other criminal offences, police officer said.

The gang was usually targeting local traders and other citizens, according to the district police officer.

