Blackmailing in ‘judge video scandal’ may result in 10-year jail term: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Aide on Accountability Shehzad Akbar said blackmailing in ‘judge video scandal’ may result in ten years of the sentence.

Talking to ARY News program Power Play, Akbar said the alleged video was used to blackmail judge Arshad Malik and to destroy his career as well.

Main suspect behind the videomaking Main Tariq and his gang made the video and blackmailed the judge, he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the cybercrime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in Judge Arshad Malik video blackmailing scandal.

The FIR has been registered against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Uzma Bukhari.

The FIR states that video shown by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in a press conference was tampered and electronic forged.

Earlier today, another suspect emerged in Judge Arshad Malik video blackmailing scandal.

According to details, a new suspect, Mian Raza emerged behind Judge Arshad Malik video scandal who purchased video from Mian Tariq.

Sources said the judge in his application stated that he was asked to help in cases against Nawaz Sharif through blackmailing.

