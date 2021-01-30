BLACKPINK all set for their first online concert

Buckle up Blinks, BLACKPINK will be in your area soon!

Smash-hit Korean girl-group BLACKPINK is all set to perform for fans and followers worldwide with their first ever online live concert on YouTube, reported People.

Arguably one of the hottest names in pop right now, BLACKPINK’s state of the art livestream concert is scheduled for the weekend with the quartet, comprising of Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo, going live on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The highly-anticipated event will be available to stream once you buy membership to become a paid member of the BLACKPINK official YouTube channel. The membership will grant fans access to paid content on the group’s channel for two months after purchase.

Vivien Lewit, Global Head of Artist Relations at YouTube shared that “that timeframe implies there could, in theory, be an encore of sorts after The Show, as well bonus interviews and interactive content, like quizzes.”

Talking to Rolling Stone about the show in particular, the members of the group shared that their fans might be in for some surprises during the show, and that they have been planning the online show ever since they had to delay their tour.

While not much is known about their setlist for the show, they are expected to perform 15-20 songs. “It changes all the time. We are adjusting to whatever sounds right,” said Lisa.

However, it has been confirmed that Rosé will be sharing a sneak peek of a song from her solo career for the first time!

