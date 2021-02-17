Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


BLACKPINK’s Rosé planning to launch a solo YouTube channel

Rose, BLACKPINK

Hold tight blinks, Rose’s getting ready to come to your area, albeit on YouTube. 

Hosting a V-Live broadcast for her fans earlier on her birthday on Feb. 11, the 24-year-old BLACKPINK member revealed that she might follow in band-mate Jennie’s footsteps and enter into the realm of YouTube post her solo debut in March.

Rose, who is planning a solo single much like Jennie who released a solo song in 2018, was asked by a fan whether she is planning to launch a solo YouTube channel to which she responded, “When my solo is out this time, I think I will make one. So look forward to it.”

She continued to indulge blinks in some fun banter, adding, “That was a refreshing spoiler, wasn’t it?”

Her answer seems to follow Jennie’s pattern, who launched her own YouTube channel right after the release of her debut song SOLO in 2018.

Rosé’s own untitled debut solo album seems to be coming along well; she earlier released an English single titled Gone during the band’s mega-hit online concert on Jan. 31.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Sajal Aly, Jemima Goldsmith share first snaps from set of upcoming film

Lifestyle

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome their first child together

Lifestyle

Spanish chess board featured in ‘Queen’s Gambit’ sees sales soar

Lifestyle

Spanish police storm university, arrest rapper


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close