BLACKPINK’s Rosé planning to launch a solo YouTube channel

Hold tight blinks, Rose’s getting ready to come to your area, albeit on YouTube.

Hosting a V-Live broadcast for her fans earlier on her birthday on Feb. 11, the 24-year-old BLACKPINK member revealed that she might follow in band-mate Jennie’s footsteps and enter into the realm of YouTube post her solo debut in March.

Rose, who is planning a solo single much like Jennie who released a solo song in 2018, was asked by a fan whether she is planning to launch a solo YouTube channel to which she responded, “When my solo is out this time, I think I will make one. So look forward to it.”

A BLINK asked Rosé if she had any plans of creating a youtube channel and Rosé said she has plans of opening her own channel after the release of her solo album and to look forward to it! @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/qbj83UUmLO — 바보b 🙈💕 (@blackpinkbabo) February 10, 2021

She continued to indulge blinks in some fun banter, adding, “That was a refreshing spoiler, wasn’t it?”

Rosé: When My solo is out this time, I think I will make one. So look forward for it. That was a refreshing spoiler wasn't it?#AllOurLoveROSÉDay @BLACKPINK — GLOBAL BLACKPINK ♛ (@GlobalBlackPink) February 10, 2021

Her answer seems to follow Jennie’s pattern, who launched her own YouTube channel right after the release of her debut song SOLO in 2018.

Rosé’s own untitled debut solo album seems to be coming along well; she earlier released an English single titled Gone during the band’s mega-hit online concert on Jan. 31.

