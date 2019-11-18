Blake Lively deleted all her Instagram posts except one

Hollywood actress Blake Lively just deleted all her Instagram posts except one, leaving fans worried.

The only post visible to her nearly 26 million followers on the social media platform is the full trailer for her upcoming thriller.

She shared the teaser of The Rhythm Section. back in September which received many likes and comments.

Some fans believe Lively pulled off this kind of promotional move to draw attention towards her latest project. She did the exact same thing to promote A Simple Favor in 2018 and even went onto unfollow her husband Ryan Reynolds back then.

The Rhythm Section in which the actress delves into a chameleon-like character is slated for its initial release in Canada on November 22, 2019.

