PM Imran Khan vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

ISLAMABAD: Unfortunately, some political and religious parties are misusing Islam for personal gains, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Islamabad-Margalla Highway, Prime Minister Khan said these parties are harming the country and economy by misusing the religion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He stressed the need for a campaign with the heads of other Muslim states to ensure that people in western countries don’t dare make defamatory statements about Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister said that everyone loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and that Pakistan was made in the name of Islam. “I have never seen such love for the religion anywhere else,”he pointed out.

PM Khan said blasphemous acts against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. “We have raised the issue at international forums of the United Nations and the European Union,” he added.

He said that damaging public and private properties over blasphemous acts hurts our own people and the country.

The PM performed the ground-breaking of Islamabad Margallah Highway, known as Margalla Avenue. He said the highway project will not only ensure protection of Margalla Hills National Park but also promote tourism by ensuring easy access to Galiyat like picturesque sites.

Comments

comments