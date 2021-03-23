Blast in Chaman near Levies headquarters leaves three dead

CHAMAN: At least three people have been killed and over a dozen others sustained injuries after a blast ripped off near the Levies headquarters in Chaman, a border area of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident occurred at the Taj Road area near Levies headquarters in Chaman after a bomb planted in a motorcycle went off, leaving three people dead and 14 others injured.

The security forces and rescue officials rushed to the site of the incident as the seriously wounded victims were shifted to Quetta for medical treatment.

The bodies and those having minimal injuries were shifted to a local hospital for medic0-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

The security forces cordoned off the area soon after the incident besides also collecting pieces of evidence for forensics.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal condemned the blast in Chaman and expressed his grief over the loss of human lives.

“The terrorist elements wanted to sabotage the law and order situation in the province, however, we are committed to eliminating such elements,” he said adding that such cowardly acts could not suppress their commitment towards fighting this menace.

Earlier in the day, at least three persons including Rangers personnel were injured in a cracker attack on a Rangers’ vehicle in Khairpur city of Sindh province.

The assailants have hurled a cracker on a Rangers vehicle near Barr Chowk of the city, leaving three wounded in the attack.

The wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur for medical treatment. Heavy contingents of Rangers and police cordoned off the area.

