Blaze erupts at timber warehouse in Karachi

KARACHI: A massive fire erupted at a timber warehouse in Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a blaze engulfed the entire building, destroying roof and walls of the warehouse. Material worth millions of rupees was reportedly destroyed in the fire.

Six fire extinguishers including fire brigade vans of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board took part in the fire-dousing operation. It took over three hours to extinguish the fire out.

Fire fighters relayed that several shops were also affected in the blaze.

Few months ago, a huge blaze erupted at a towel factory in the city’s Gabol Town and it engulfed most parts of the building. The cause of the fire wasn’t determined as yet.

A similar fire had erupted on the fourth floor of a multi-storey building, Techno City, located at I.I. Chundrigarh road in Karachi on Oct 1.

Half a dozen fire fighters and a snorkel took part in the fire fighting operation to douse the fire at the building located at one of the busiest streets of the city. The fire was extinguished after more than five hours of tremendous effort.

Comments

comments