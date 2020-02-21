WATCH: Blaze reduces rare Ferrari to melted hulk  

A rare Ferrari F40 worth £1million was reduced to ashes after it burst into flames in Monte Carlo.

According to the details, the Italian sports car, made in the late 1980s, sent flames and plume of smoke after the back of the car caught fire suddenly.

In the footage, the rare classic car can be seen melting on the street of Monte Carlo. It is one of 1,311 F40s made from the late 1980s to early 1990s, which are among the fastest cars on the road. The vehicle can reach a speed of 228mph, Mail Online reported.

One resident even tried to extinguish the fire and sprayed water on the vehicle but all his effort went in vein. As the firefighters reached and doused the inferno, the classic car has been changed into the melted hulk.

There are no reported injuries in the incident.

