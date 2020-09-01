Blind murder case: Punjab police arrest suspects after one year

LAHORE: The officials of Chung police station resolved a year old blind murder case that involved abduction and murder by arresting all suspects, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The deceased man, a resident of Gujrat, had been abducted by his mother-in-law and brothers of her wife and later intoxicated before being shot on the head.

The identification of the deceased man and the accused persons are not yet disclosed by the police department.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the brother of the deceased, who lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Shahdara police station in Lahore.

One of the the suspects has reportedly confessed his crime to murdering the man over a financial dispute, said ASP Raiwind.

The accused, in connivance, had abducted the deceased civilian and murdered him by shooting in his head. The accused later hid the body in the fields in Sheikhupura for two days, after which they dumped the body in Deck nullah.

The accused confessed for abduction and murder during the police interrogation, claimedASP Raiwind confirmed.

