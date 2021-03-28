A blogger took to social media to share her bad Botox experience which led to a drooping eyelid and later tips ‘recommended by professionals’ for the recovery.

Taking to her Instagram account, Whitney Buha posted a video compilation of her eye, before and after taking the injections.

“How it started vs how it’s going after my bad Botox,” read the caption of the clip, which has now gone viral on social media. According to The Independent, Buha, who gets routine Botox injections around her eyes twice a year, noticed her left eye drooping after a recent appointment.

In a series of Instagram highlights and stories, Buha said that she did not know something like this was possible and that it could happen to anyone. “This is my face. I am not trying to do this. Look at how wide this eye is,” she says in one of the many posts showing the difference between her two eyes.

In another video, Buha went on to explain that the Botox injection was used in the wrong spot, causing her eye to droop. Since the injections, Buha’s eye situation went from bad to worse, leaving her worried.

While the blogger was told that there is not much that can be done to undo the process, she was given various tips to speed up the recovery.

“I’m not a medical professional. These are all things that have been recommended by professionals” she wrote while sharing the clip.

