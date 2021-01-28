Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Blood cancer drug shows promise against COVID-19

drug COVID-19 Canada

A drug used in Australia to treat blood cancer might be a powerful treatment for COVID-19, new research suggests.

The drug, plitidepsin – also known as aplidin – acts against a protein in cells the virus uses to replicate. In test tube experiments with human lung cells, plitidepsin was 27.5-fold more potent than Gilead Sciences’s remdesivir at inhibiting the virus, researchers reported on Monday in Science.

In mice with COVID-19, the drug produced a 99% reduction of viral loads in the lungs and reduced inflammation. Researchers have begun testing the drug in humans with COVID-19 and are working with regulatory agencies on plans for larger trials.

Rather than targeting a protein in the virus, as many drugs do, plitidepsin targets a protein in patients’ cells. This means that if the drug proves successful in humans, the virus could not easily gain resistance through mutation.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

British govt announces £3.5m humanitarian aid for Covid-hit Balochistan

Pakistan

Govt to ensure provision of COVID-19 vaccine at district level: Faisal Sultan

Must Read

Antibody cocktail may protect COVID-19 patients’ household contacts

Pakistan

Entire Punjab population to get health cards by 2021 end, PM Imran Khan told


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close