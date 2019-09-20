‘Blood pressure, sugar level normal’: PPP leader discharged from hospital

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah was discharged from an Islamabad hospital on Friday, ARY News reported.

The former opposition leader who has been taken into custody in an assets beyond means case by NAB was brought to the Polyclinic after he complained of high blood pressure and sugar level along with stomach problem Thursday evening.

Sources relayed Shah was discharged from the hospital on the basis of his medical tests whose results were normal.

They said his blood pressure, sugar level, and heartbeat were normal as per tests.

The PPP leader, who is in NAB custody on two-day transit remand, would be brought to Sukkur where he will be presented before the accountability court concerned.

An Islamabad accountability court had granted two-day transit remand of PPP leader Khursheed Shah yesterday.

He was arrested Wednesday night by a NAB team comprising officials from its Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureaus for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to sources of his income.

Following his transit remand, he would be shifted to Sukkur. Shah was arrested from his home in Bani Gala.

Comments

comments