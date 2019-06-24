BNP delegation meets Jehangir Tareen at his residence

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the government’s coalition partner, Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), arrived at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday, ARY News reported,

The delegation held a meeting with the PTI senior leadership and exchanged views on the six-point agenda.

Sources said that the PTI leadership assured BNP-M delegation for implementation on its demands.

Earlier on June 17, a BNP leader Abdul Rauf Mengal had said that the party was holding talks with the government and opposition parties for its demands.

Talking to media BNP-M central committee member said that the federal government has assured the party for implementation of its six-point demands.

He said another meeting with the government has been on cards to set mechanism of the implementation of these demands.

He said his party will set a condition with the government to announce the implementation of six-points in the parliament.

He said the government had twice promised to implement these demands but it failed to implement it.

Rauf Mengal said that if the government won’t announce the implementation of these demands on the floor of the parliament his party will not support it for passage of the budget.

BNP-M has been an ally of the government, having four members in the National Assembly.

Recently, opposition parties had invited Balochistan National Party-Mengal to join the anti-government grouping.

