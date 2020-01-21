Man caught trying to board flight with a 9mm bullet in Lahore

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday caught a probable passenger who had brought along a deadly souvenir at the airport, ARY News reported.

The passenger whose name was later revealed as Mohsin Gul was searched before boarding his flight and the search resulted in the discovery of a live bullet.

The ASF personnel say that the bullet belonged to a 9mm pistol.

Moshin Gul maintains that he owned a licensed firearm and was cleaning it at home before boarding the flight, in a frenzy to get to the airport he slipped one of the bullets into his pocket and came to the airport.

ASF has taken the suspect into custody for further investigation into the matter.

