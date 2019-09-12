New board game ‘Ms. Monopoly’ aims to highlight gender pay gap

Famous American board game launched in 1935 got an upgrade. A new Ms.Monopoly game released by Hasbro aims to address gender pay gap with interesting twists.

Featuring an all-new mascot with the tagline ‘The first game where women make more than men’, female players will get more money in the game.

Women will collect 240 Monopoly bucks when they pass “go,” while male players will collect the usual 200. The only difference is that instead of buying property, players will invest in women-led innovations like “WiFi, chocolate chip cookies, and bulletproof vests. The other features such as jail, luxury taxes, and chance cards remain the same as the classic game.

Many people, however, are not amused. Critics argue that the lopsided economics of the game aren’t actually promoting equal pay but encouraging it.

Ms. Monopoly is currently available for pre-order.

