Why NADRA operated without Board of Governors, IHC chides federal govt

ISLAMABAD: For three years the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has been operating without a board of governors over which on Wednesday the High Court of Islamabad has summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to be present before the court in a personal capacity, ARY News reported.

The IHC has also served a notice to the interior secretary as the court deems the federal interior ministry responsible for it.

The AGP must tell the court why despite three years into the absence of any board of governors NADRA operates without it to date.

Before the next hearing, the federal cabinet and Prime Minister establish a BoG for NADRA, IHC’s Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed in its 5-page verdict released earlier today.

The hearing has been adjourned till March 2 and it is noted that if BoG has not been reinstated before the next hearing, the interior secretary must also show up before the court then.

Separately today in Sindh, the double bench of the Sindh High Court, Sukkur bench heard the petition of pensioners seeking immediate release of their pensions.

Hearing the plea filed by the pensioners to release the pensions of retired employees, the SHC gave two weeks’ time to the Sindh government to pay the pensions to retired employees.

During the hearing, the SHC remarked that the court will pass an order to freeze the salary of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah if the pensions of govt employees were not released till February 16.

