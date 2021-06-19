Web Analytics
Atif Bokhari resigns as BOI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Atif Bokhari on Saturday resigned as Board of Investment (BOI) chairman due to personal reasons, ARY News reported.

Bokhari is the third BOI chairman who resigned during three years tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Atif Bokhari as the BOI chairman in March last year. Bokhari had replaced Zubair Gilani.

He remained the chairman of the BOI for about 14 months.

Earlier, three chairmen of the Board of Investment had resigned during the last 18 months rule of this government including Naeem Zamindar, Haroon Sharif and Zubair Gilani.

The BOI is an investment promotion agency that assists companies planning to invest in Pakistan and those planning to expand their already existing Pakistani operations.

