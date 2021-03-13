Bobby Deol has once again managed to go viral on desi Twitter without doing anything, thanks to fan accounts dedicated to making memes out of his acting career.

The latest Deol meme to take Twitter by storm is a still from the 2008 film Chamku, in which the actor is seen wearing wireless earbuds… an invention that wasn’t officially a part of our world till 2016 when Apple launched its AirPods.

A meme/fan page aptly named Bobbywood_ shared the image, captioning it, “Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008.” The tweet has since been liked 10.6k times on Twitter!

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

Hilariousness ensued soon after as netizens reacted to the picture, with one user writing, “Is there anything in the world this man can’t do?”

Is there anything in the world this man can't do? — Saket Jaiswal (@saketjaiswal_sj) March 9, 2021

Another commented, “Where do you think Apple got the idea from?”

Where do you think apple got the idea from? 🙌🔥 — Kshitij Sharma (@kayZ_04_FCB) March 8, 2021

People also started pointing out other instances where Deol’s film characters had him being way ahead of his time. One posted another still from a different film that showed Deol shoving a stick up costar Aishwarya Rai’s nose, and titled it, “Doing a COVID test.”

doing a COVID test pic.twitter.com/LqKDNmCxpy — Mommy Square (@Mom_Square) March 9, 2021

One user quoted a tweet from January featuring a snippet from a film that shows Deol hacking bank accounts. “Bobby Sir was hacking bank accounts even before online banking had started in India. Truly Hollywood material,” read the tweet.

Bobby could decrypt passwords just like that https://t.co/UsIWy10MKK — arun p (@arun_6466) March 8, 2021

