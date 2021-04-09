Bodies of miners gone missing in 2011 found from Kohat

KOHAT: Bodies of 16 miners who had gone missing since 2011 have been found from Kohat district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, the miners went missing from Darra Adam Khel and have now been found after a period of nearly 10 years from a Kohat area.

“The local people found the traces of bodies and have shifted the bodies to the roadside with the help of the rescue teams,” they said adding that they would now be shifted to Shangla in ambulances for medico-legal formalities.

Besides this incident, labourers have been attacked and kidnapped from the Darra Adam Khel area of the KP province previously.

In one such incident in January 2019, As many as 14 miners were kidnapped from the Bazar area where they had been employed at a coal mine in an incident after the evening prayers.

According to a statement of the local administration, the mineworkers were kidnapped after a brawl between the two groups of miners.

However, later the security agencies sealed the mountainous region and began a search operation to free the kidnapped mine workers after getting information about the incident.

The kidnappers fled after leaving the abducted miners in an area in the mountains. According to a report, hand grenades, pistols and masks were found in the area where the abductors had kept the miners overnight.

