Bodies of AJK MP Sagheer Chughtai, driver recovered from Mangla Dam

MIRPUR: The bodies of the Member of Legislative Assembly in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sagheer Chughtai and his driver were recovered from Mangla reservoir at Sukhian, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that a team of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has recovered the bodies of AJK LA lawmaker Sagheer Chughtai from Mangla Dam’s Sukhian.

It added that Barrister Sultan Chaudhry was present during the rescue operation.

The lawmaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for AJK elections among four persons had lost their lives in a deadly road accident when his vehicle plunged into the Jhelum River on June 11 at the spot of Azad Pattan.

The road accident occurred at about 7:00 am when Chughtai was on his way to Rawalkot from Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had issued election ticket to Sagheer Chughtai for AJK’s LA-22 Rawalakot constituency in Poonch Division ahead of the general polls to be held on July 25.

