Bodies of man, wife buried under Kaghan landslide debris retrieved

KAGHAN VALLEY: The rescuers engaged in search of people missing in a landslide at Kaghan Highway, have retrieved bodies of a man and wife on Friday, ARY News reported.

The couple reportedly belong to Layyah was arrived for tourism of the scenic region.

The rescue effort has been underway to trace two more people missing in the landslide incident in the area yesterday.

The landsliding incident, which closed Kaghan Highway at eight different places due to boulders and debris, was triggered by a lightening strike in the area.

The relief and rescue work launched yesterday still underway to get the highway clear for traffic.

Thousands of people stranded in the area due to the incident passed the night at the road.

Local officials have claimed that the highway will be opened for traffic with the help of heavy machinery by this evening. An official said that the tourists could use the road from Babusar Top to Chilas-Kohistan road for movement.

Thousands visitors stranded in the region as heavy rainfall and cloud burst yesterday caused flooding in local torrents apart of the landsliding at eight different points.

