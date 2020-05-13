Bodies of two children recovered from car in Karachi

KARACHI: Two bodies of children were recovered from a car in city’s area of Manghopir, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

As per details, the bodies were identified as of Danish Zubair and Ubaid Saeed,who are aged between 4 to 7 years, said rescue sources.

The bodies are said to be three to 4 days old, which were retrieved from a vehicle parked in Umar Goth from many days.

Rescue officials said the children died of suffocation, while further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Five children drown in Karachi’s Surjani Town

On April 26, at least five children were drowned while swimming in a pothole, filled with water in Karachi’s Surjani Town, Sector 7D.

According to rescue sources, a group of five children was swimming in water collected in a plot of an under-construction building.

The bodies were later recovered and shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The children were between the ages of nine and 14, according to rescue officials.

Comments

comments