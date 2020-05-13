Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bodies of two children recovered from car in Karachi

bodies children

KARACHI: Two bodies of children were recovered from a car in city’s area of Manghopir, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

As per details, the bodies were identified as of Danish Zubair and Ubaid Saeed,who are aged between 4 to 7 years, said rescue sources.

The bodies are said to be three to 4 days old, which were retrieved from a vehicle parked in Umar Goth from many days.

Rescue officials said the children died of suffocation, while further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Five children drown in Karachi’s Surjani Town

On April 26, at least five children were drowned while swimming in a pothole, filled with water in Karachi’s Surjani Town, Sector 7D.

According to rescue sources, a group of five children was swimming in water collected in a plot of an under-construction building.

The bodies were later recovered and shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The children were between the ages of nine and 14, according to rescue officials.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Top News

Coronavirus cases soar to 34,336 in Pakistan with 737 deaths

Pakistan

Sindh government allows 35 more factories to open

Pakistan

KP housing minister recovers from coronavirus

International

Car plunges into hole while moving over crumbling bridge


ARY NEWS URDU