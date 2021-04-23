Shocking video: Dead body falls from moving ambulance in India

VIDISHA: In a shocking incident, the body of a COVID-19 victim fell down from a moving ambulance in India’s Madhya Pradesh.

In an appalling video, the dead body can be seen falling off on the road from an ambulance as the vehicle takes a turn in Vidisha area of Madhya Pradesh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the details, the ambulance was carrying bodies of coronavirus patients from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College for cremation.

The body was flung from the poorly maintained ambulance as it turned from the hospital’s gate. The entire incident was caught on camera, following which the family members of Covid-19 patients staged a protest, ETV reported.

Few aggrieved family members have alleged that the hospital is not sharing any information about their Covid-infected loved ones who were admitted to the hospital for the last two days.

Talking to journalists, GS Verma, the SDM of Vidisha revealed that everyone in the hospital is busy treating patients which is why no information is coming from the hospital’s landline number.

