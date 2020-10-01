Web Analytics
Body found in car at Karachi’s Do Darya identified: police

Gen Usmani, body identified, Do Darya

KARACHI: A body found in a car near famous Do Darya beach here has been identified of a retired senior military officer Lt. General Muzaffar Hussain Usmani, citing police ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police officials, while driving he suffered heart attack, which proved fatal.

The police after taking the car in its custody shifted the dead body to PNS Shifa, officials said.

It is to be mentioned here that Lt. General (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani had also remained the Corps Commander of Karachi in late 90s and later promoted as Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

