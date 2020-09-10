Body lying on roadside turns out to be sleeping man. Watch hilarious video

A man sleeping on the roadside fully covered in a white sheet was mistaken as a dead body.

A video of the bizarre incident that was reported from Ghaziabad district in India’s Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on several social medial platforms. Assuming the man sleeping at a busy road to be a corpse, local police were called and people gathered to have a look at it with traffic coming to a halt.

Police officials, responding to a report about what was thought to be the dead body, arrived at the spot only to find out that the person presumed dead was sleeping in a tarpaulin sheet, making the incident a hilarious one.

The 29-second video clip concludes with the man waking up from his slumber and walking away as the crowd disperses.

A man sleeping on road side was mistaken as dead body caused panic in Ghaziabad…लोग चैन से सोने भी नहीं देते. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UPMbeK9Csr — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 8, 2020

