Three bogies of Bolan Mail derail near Bobak railway station

JAMSHORO: Three bogies of Bolan Mail derailed near Bobak railway station on Tuesday morning which was on its way to Quetta from Karachi, ARY News reported.

Railway sources said that the passenger train was travelling to Quetta after departing Karachi which derails near Bobak railway station today. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Railway officials told ARY News that repair work is continued at the track and the train will depart to its destination after three hours.

Earlier on August 30, at least ten passengers had received minor injuries when the engine and four bogies of the Rehman Baba Express derailed in Toba Tek Singh.

According to details, Karachi to Peshawar bound train met an accident near Toka Tek Singh, resulting in injuries to at least 10 passengers. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) for treatment.

According to the sources, the incident took place due to negligence of driver Sagheer Ahmed, who was the driver of freight train actually.

Following the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and managed to restore railway traffic after repair of the track.

