Bollywood director Shonali Bose worried for Kashmir-based Zaira Wasim

Indian filmmaker Shonali Bose is worried for the well-being of Kashmir-based actor Zaira Wasim who quit Bollywood in July.

Taking to Instagram, The Sky is Pink director penned down a detailed note on the scrapping of Article 370 in occupied Kashmir and expressed her concern over the situation there. She revealed that she is unable to reach the actress due to the restrictions imposed in the valley.

The 54-year-old director called out the Indian government for their draconian measures in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

“#NotmyIndia. It has been two weeks since the unprecedented communication blockade of Jammu and Kashmir. My heart is heavy as the sky is dark over India’s democracy right now. My heart has always ached for the terrible human rights violations in the Valley – right from the times of the Congress government in the 90’s. The disappearances and killing of innocent youth is not new. Nor is the opening of fire on demonstrations. But this government has crossed every line with it’s draconian measures,” she wrote.

Shonali questioned her countrymen how will they feel if their state would be converted into a union territory overnight. “I want to ask every Indian – every Bengali, Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Tamilian et al – how would you feel if your State was split overnight and converted into a Union Territory? Leave Article 370 aside for a moment and answer that honestly.”

“For me the shock and anger at this unconstitutional act is laced with sorrow at how our own people must be feeling in this part of our country. Feelings we can only imagine – as there is still a blackout!, ” she wondered what people in the valley must be feeling.

The filmmaker said that apart from the 18-year-old actress, she doesn’t know anyone in the region personally. “On a personal level I have never known anyone before in the State. But now I have a child there. Zaira Wasim – the heart and soul of The Sky is Pink. I have known her and her family over one year – spent marvelous times with them in both Srinagar and Jammu. I was with them in Jammu just a day before this happened.”

She further added that Zaira was very worried about what was happening to the place she calls home and the two aren’t in touch anymore. “Zaira was very worried that something terrible was afoot because of the sudden influx of massive troops. I reassured her not dreaming something so draconian and unprecedented could be carried out. And since then I’m besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it.”

“We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now. #NotmyIndia,” she concluded.

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Dangal fame took to Twitter on August 5 to voice her opinion before a curfew was imposed in occupied J&K. “This too shall pass! #Kashmir,” she wrote.

Zaira last shot for The Sky is Pink which is all set for an October release.

