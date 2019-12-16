DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor has something to say about an upcoming Bollywood film based on a supposed Balakot airstrike and Indian pilot Abhinandan.

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar announced the film that “celebrates the accomplishments of the Indian Air Force” on Friday.

DG ISPR was quick to tweet soon after the announcement. “With due respect to WC Abhinandan as a soldier, yes the dream could only be fulfilled through Bollywood. Denial of sham strike on 26 Feb and wreckage of 2 IAF jets shot by PAF on 27 Feb will haunt you despite that,” he wrote.

Contrary to Indian claims of February 19 airstrikes, an Indian minister herself admitted that “No Pakistani soldier or citizen died in Balakot airstrike.”

Lies about a supposed Indian Airforce Force in Balakot were also exposed by satellite images produced by Planet Labs Inc, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator. International watchers also found loopholes in India’s claim.

Vivek Oberoi has already announced a film on Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman titled Balakot – The True Story. Following Pakistan downing Indian jets and capturing their pilot in February, Bollywood producers were quick to fight over registering jingoistic “patriotic” movie titles.

