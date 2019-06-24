My heart doesn’t allow me to sign a new film right now: Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in Zero in 2018 wants to take a break from acting for a while to spend quality time with his family.

The Raees actor said he doesn’t have the heart to do films now during an interview with Filmfare.“I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months.”

Although SRK fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project but he is taking his due time. Rumours suggested Shah Rukh was to do Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, and also Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 but nothing has been confirmed by the actor yet.

The star has taken a well-deserved break and is currently vacationing in London with his wife Gauri and youngest son AbRam.

The actor is keen on spending as much time as he can with his family as daughter Suhana is going to college and son Aryan is about to finish his studies. “But this time I am just not feeling like…My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books,” he explained to Filmfare.

“Even my kids are in their college stage…my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,” he continued.

SRK’s last film Zero didn’t perform well at the box office starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

